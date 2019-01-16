Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu has said that he had suffered the “saddest day” of his life.
Kanu, a former Arsenal star, said he had found out every medal he won during his playing days had vanished from his Lagos property....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria
