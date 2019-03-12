Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the March 9 governorship and State House of Assembly elections inconclusive in at least seven states. They are: Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Kano and Rivers states. Returning Officers for the election in Plateau and Adamawa states, made the …
