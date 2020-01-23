Entertainment All You Need To Know About Cynthia Erivo, The British-Nigerian Actress Taking Over The World – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
One minute, you didn’t know who Cynthia Erivo is, the next minute her name is in every headline, on every blog, and at least two mentions per TL scroll on Twitter.

So who is Cynthia Erivo, and why is everyone talking about her all of a sudden? Below is …


via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/39AfP8L

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[73]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top