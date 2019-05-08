Alleged Defamation: Obasanjo sues Punch, columnist for N1 billion – Premium Times

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dragged the Punch newspaper and columnist, Sonala Olumhense, before a federal high court in Abuja over a publication on January 27, 2019, he considers defamatory. The former president is demanding N1 billion as damages from the newspaper and the columnist, insisting …



