Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today December 8th, conducted a search at the Abuja home of former Senator Shehu Sani.
The operatives stormed the apartment in Wuse, Abuja at about 3:30pm to look for incriminating evidence against the former Kaduna senator...
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Qxzq2J
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The operatives stormed the apartment in Wuse, Abuja at about 3:30pm to look for incriminating evidence against the former Kaduna senator...
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Qxzq2J
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]