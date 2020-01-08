Metro Alleged fraud: EFCC ransacks Shehu Sani's Abuja residence – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today December 8th, conducted a search at the Abuja home of former Senator Shehu Sani.

The operatives stormed the apartment in Wuse, Abuja at about 3:30pm to look for incriminating evidence against the former Kaduna senator...

