Alleged N2.2b land scam: Kano govt challenges court order stopping probe
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Attorney-General, Ibrahim Mukhtar, on Wednesday challenged the jurisdiction of a Federal High Court
thenationonlineng.net
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Politics Alleged N673m money Laundering: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Lagos Speaker – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics EFCC witness absolves ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal of involvement in alleged N544m contract fraud - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Politics Lawyer threatens to sue IGP, Gov Ayade over alleged relocation of police project – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Political News
|0
|Similar threads
|Politics Alleged N673m money Laundering: EFCC re-arraigns ex-Lagos Speaker – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Politics EFCC witness absolves ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal of involvement in alleged N544m contract fraud - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Politics Lawyer threatens to sue IGP, Gov Ayade over alleged relocation of police project – Vanguard Nigeria News