The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted to bail a United States-based businesswoman, Mrs. Isabella Oshodin who is standing trial over alleged receipt of N22.9 billion from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) to bail in the sum of N250 million.
