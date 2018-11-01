The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) praying it to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Haliru Bello. Bello is facing money laundering charges alongside his son, Abba.
Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the ongoing preparations for the 2019 …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2EWsvwi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the ongoing preparations for the 2019 …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2EWsvwi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]