justice Mohammed Liman, sitting at a Federal High Court, Lagos, Friday, granted N100 million bail to the Internet Celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, aka Mompha, who was charged with laundering N33 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC
Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/alleged-n33bn-scam-internet-celebrity-mompha-gets-n100m-bail-as-efcc-opens-case.html
Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/alleged-n33bn-scam-internet-celebrity-mompha-gets-n100m-bail-as-efcc-opens-case.html