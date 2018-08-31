Following his refusal to honour its invitation over investigation into a N369m deal, the Nigeria Police Force is on the trail of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.
The police had on August 3, 2018 invited Hunkuyi and the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kaduna State chapter, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2wtUzR7
Get More Nigeria Political News
The police had on August 3, 2018 invited Hunkuyi and the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kaduna State chapter, …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2wtUzR7
Get More Nigeria Political News