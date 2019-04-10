The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has tendered a record of account of the spending of the N400 million, for which he is standing trial before Justice Okon Abang, of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The court admitted the record …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2KmWCj7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The court admitted the record …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2KmWCj7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]