Metro Alleged N400m Fraud: Metuh Tenders Record Of Account In Court – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has tendered a record of account of the spending of the N400 million, for which he is standing trial before Justice Okon Abang, of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The court admitted the record …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2KmWCj7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top