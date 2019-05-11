Sports Allegri denies Juventus exit rumours – P.M. News

#1
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday dismissed talk he is about to quit the Serie A champions, hitting back at the criticism he received following his side’s Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Ajax.

“Sometimes I wonder if I hadn’t managed to bring home some trophies …



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2WLi8zG

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top