Sports Allegri reveals why Juventus star Dybala is struggling – Yahoo! Sports

#1
Massimiliano Allegri pinpointed fitness as the reason behind Paulo Dybala’s waning form following a largely anonymous display against Frosinone.

Dybala, 24, is yet to find his feet in a forward line rejigged to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved on from his Champions …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2O5NAHY

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top