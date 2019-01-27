Sports Alvaro Morata To Have Atletico Madrid Medical On Sunday Ahead Of Loan Move – 360Nobs.com

#1
Alvaro Morata will have a medical with Atletico Madrid on Sunday ahead of finalising his loan move from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid on a five-year contract for a then-club-record £57m fee in July 2017...



read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2DBZbbI

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top