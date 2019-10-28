Sola Sobowale came out tops as Africa’s Best Actress for her role as ‘Alhaja Eniola Salami’ in Kemi Adetiba’s blockbuster, ‘King Of Boys’.
AMAA 2019 has decorated Sola Sobowale with the award for the Best Actress in Africa for her role in ‘King Of Boys’....
