Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has stated that he and leaders og other political parties need to beg for forgiveness form the people of Rivers State over the pains they’ve brazenly suffered.
Amaechi, a former governor of the state, pointed out that the state is …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IMGi8Q
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amaechi, a former governor of the state, pointed out that the state is …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IMGi8Q
Get More Nigeria Political News