Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says it is unlikely the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line will be completed in April.

Amaechi made this known via Twitter on Monday.

“Today (Monday), Oyo State Governor is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards,” he tweeted.

“From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.


