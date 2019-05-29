Politics Amaechi Replies Peter Obi: I’m More Relevant In National Politics Than You – Nairaland

#1
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has again lashed out at the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, for saying that he (Amaechi) is not politically relevant to discuss whether Igbos should have the Presidency in 2023 or not.

Amaechi, who spoke on the sidelines, at an …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WbOzeA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top