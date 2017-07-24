Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transport, has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in UK where he's currently being treated for an unknown ailment. In a video chat with The Boss, Amaechi, who is still in London, said, there was a meeting with the President ‘this afternoon [Sunday, 23rd July, 2017] and the pictures are genuine’. Nigerians on social media had questioned the authenticity of the pictures released online by the Presidency late Sunday evening, with many labeling it 'fake news'