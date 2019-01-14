The Director General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, has told Nigerians complaining about hunger in the land that he himself is hungry.
He claimed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, under which he was a Speaker and Governor for 16 years, caused the hunger in the land by …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Rsbfon
Get More Nigeria Political News
He claimed that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, under which he was a Speaker and Governor for 16 years, caused the hunger in the land by …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Rsbfon
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[7]