Popular South African singer Amanda Black has revealed that once upon a time she hated her dark skin and so many other things associated with being black. Black said she "never used to speak IsiXhosa and had only English-speaking friends," DRUM reports. "I used to not like my dark skin because everyone said light-skinned girls were prettier. I had fair-complexioned friends and sometimes I’d be the darkest of them all. At times, it affected how I felt about my looks,” Amanda recalls. She credited Steve Biko's Black Consciousness book for her new found love for her black skin.