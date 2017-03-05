Submit Post Advertise

Amanda Black - I Hated Being Black

    Popular South African singer Amanda Black has revealed that once upon a time she hated her dark skin and so many other things associated with being black.

    Amanda Black.jpg

    Black said she "never used to speak IsiXhosa and had only English-speaking friends," DRUM reports.

    "I used to not like my dark skin because everyone said light-skinned girls were prettier. I had fair-complexioned friends and sometimes I’d be the darkest of them all. At times, it affected how I felt about my looks,” Amanda recalls.

    She credited Steve Biko's Black Consciousness book for her new found love for her black skin.
     
