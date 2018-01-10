

Smoothens: This is perhaps the most common of them all. Milk contains lipids which smoothen out the fine lines and wrinkles leaving your skin smooth and soft.



Natural Moisturiser: Raw milk has proteins that can help hydrate your flaky and dry skin while the fat moisturises your face.



Facial cleanser: Instead of using your drugstore facial cleansers, you can switch to raw milk. It gently cleanses your skin while opening your pores.



Lightens the skin: Contains high lactic acid concentration which helps to get rid of pigmented skin and fades dark spots.

