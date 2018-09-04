It's official: Amazon is the second US company to achieve a valuation of more than $1 trillion.
Shares of the e-commerce giant gained about 2% in trading on Tuesday to hit an all-time high of $2,050.27. Multiplied by the number..
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2ChqnxL
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Shares of the e-commerce giant gained about 2% in trading on Tuesday to hit an all-time high of $2,050.27. Multiplied by the number..
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2ChqnxL
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]