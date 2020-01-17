World Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez make their red carpet debut as a couple – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez have finally made their romance red carpet official.

The Amazon CEO and richest man in the world was spotted walking the carpet with the TV personality in Mumbai, India, as part of an Amazon Prime event....

