World Amazon Is Now Ditching on Seattle Plans, Too – Gizmodo

#1
Amazon just gave the slip to yet another city.

The company has officially listed a sublease for its floors in Seattle’s Rainier Square tower that were to be used as office space, according to a marketing flier obtained by GeekWire......



Read more via Gizmodo – https://ift.tt/2NwIy4w

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top