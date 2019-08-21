JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Amazon wildfire: Parts of the Amazon rainforest are on fire — and smoke can be seen from space – CBS News

#1
On Monday afternoon, the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, went dark — but it wasn't some strange cosmic event. Powerful winds carried the smoke from forest fires burning nearly 1,700 miles away, reported the BBC.

Almost 73,000 fires have been detected by Brazil's space...

news.JPG

Read more via Top stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/33KeKco

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top