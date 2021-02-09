Video Ambassadorial appointment: I have no word for opposition, I’ve done well — Buratai | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Ambassadorial appointment: I have no word for opposition, I’ve done well — Buratai - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • BVN not legal, will be replaced by NIN: Pantami - Peoples Gazette
  • Admitting Fani-Kayode into APC is rewarding scandalous behaviour, PGF DG warns - Vanguard Newspaper
  • EXCLUSIVE: CBN investigates banks involved in crytpo trading - The Cable

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News




Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Ambassadorial appointment: I have no word for opposition, I’ve done well — Buratai - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/ambassadorial-appointment-i-have-no-word-for-opposition-ive-done-well-buratai/
Metro - Boko Haram: ''I see the war ending soon''- COAS, Ibrahim Attahiru says - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/2/boko-haram-i-see-the-war-ending-soon-coas-ibrahim-attahiru-says.html
Metro - BVN not legal, will be replaced by NIN: Pantami - Peoples Gazette

https://t.co/ZQiRgds4wT
Metro - Admitting Fani-Kayode into APC is rewarding scandalous behaviour, PGF DG warns - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/admitting-fani-kayode-into-apc-is-rewarding-scandalous-behaviour-pgf-dg-warns/
Metro - EXCLUSIVE: CBN investigates banks involved in crytpo trading - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/exclusive-cbn-investigates-banks-involved-in-crytpo-trading
