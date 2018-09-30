Osinbajo met with APC leaders in Lagos and warned them of the consequences of denying Ambode a second ticket.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu has threatened to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode if he does not step down for …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2xYFeI9
Get More Nigeria Political News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu has threatened to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode if he does not step down for …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2xYFeI9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]