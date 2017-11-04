Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led Lagos State government has halted the implementation of the Lekki toll gate fee. The Lekki Concession Company was asked to stop the implementation to allow for more consultation of all stakeholders. Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Information & Strategy in Lagos State made this known in a statement on Friday. He said: “While government recognises the need for periodic review of tariffs and any other levies appertaining to road infrastructure maintenance in the state, the public and critical stakeholders as the ultimate beneficiaries of such facilities must always be carried along at all times. “Therefore, the proposed tarrif hike cannot be effected at this period in the interest of the public, while further consultations continue”.