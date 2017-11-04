Submit Post Advertise

Metro Ambode Halts Lekki Toll-gate Tariff Hike

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 11:51 AM. Views count: 132

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led Lagos State government has halted the implementation of the Lekki toll gate fee.

    The Lekki Concession Company was asked to stop the implementation to allow for more consultation of all stakeholders.

    Steve Ayorinde, the Commissioner for Information & Strategy in Lagos State made this known in a statement on Friday.

    lekki.JPG

    He said: “While government recognises the need for periodic review of tariffs and any other levies appertaining to road infrastructure maintenance in the state, the public and critical stakeholders as the ultimate beneficiaries of such facilities must always be carried along at all times.

    “Therefore, the proposed tarrif hike cannot be effected at this period in the interest of the public, while further consultations continue”.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 11:51 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Ambode Halts Lekki
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      RCCG Opens Drug Abuse Rehabilitation Centre in Lagos

      RemmyAlex, Oct 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      653
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 4, 2017
    2. siteadmin
      Metro

      [Photo] Lagos: Gov. Ambode Unveils Statue Of Chief Obafemi Awolowo In Ikeja

      siteadmin, Sep 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      935
      siteadmin
      Sep 26, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction of 10-Lane Oshodi-Int'l Airport Road

      RemmyAlex, Sep 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      10,061
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 4, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Lagos Re-brands Bus Conductors, Begin Wearing of Uniform

      RemmyAlex, Aug 3, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,037
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 3, 2017
    5. kemi
      Metro

      Ambode Sacks Baale of Shangisha, Orders His Prosecution

      kemi, Jul 17, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      574
      kemi
      Jul 17, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Metro

      Ambode Sacks Lagos Monarch For Faking His Own Kidnap

      Lequte, Jul 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,599
      Khaleesi Dragonfire
      Jul 14, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria's Arms Deal: Court Dismisses Dasuki’s Application to Halt Trial

      RemmyAlex, Feb 8, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      882
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 8, 2016

    Comments