Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday commissioned an ultra modern Ferry Terminal and the Headquarters of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in Falomo area of the State, restating that no efforts would be spared to harness the potentials of water transport sector for the overall benefit of residents. ....
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MZBhMU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
