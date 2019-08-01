Metro AMCON asks FG to convert Arik Air to national carrier - The Cable

#1
Ahmed Kuru, managing director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has asked the federal government to convert Arik Air to a national carrier.

Jude Nwauzor, AMCON spokesman, quoted Kuru to have said this on Monday when he appeared before the senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions.

