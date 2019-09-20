Metro AMCON: Buhari Replaces Muiz Banire With Edward Adamu -Nairaland

president Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Mr. Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Igbere TV reports that Buhari has approved the appointment of one Edward Adamu as new Chairman of the AMCON.

This comes barely 24 hours after the President announced replacement for FIRS’s Fowler with a northerner, a move criticized by many Nigerians.

