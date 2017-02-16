Mr. Ahmed Kuru, the Managing Director of the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has stated that foreign airline operators will be called on to manage Arik Airline. In a session with House of Representatives aviation committee on Wednesday in Abuja, he said AMCON is already discussing the issue with foreign airlines. The deal will soon be closed, he added. He also allayed fears expressed by Chairman of the committee, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha that Arik may also close down like Aero Contractors which was earlier taken over by AMCON.