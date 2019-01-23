The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) will seek new investors to take over nationalised lender, Polaris Bank Limited, after elections next month and is taking stock of the bank’s assets ahead of the sale, a spokesman for the Corporation, said yesterday.
