Business AMCON to commence Polaris Bank’s sale process after elections – Newtelegraph

#1
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) will seek new investors to take over nationalised lender, Polaris Bank Limited, after elections next month and is taking stock of the bank’s assets ahead of the sale, a spokesman for the Corporation, said yesterday.

Reuters quoted AMCON’s …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2sHtOGE

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top