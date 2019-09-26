Politics Amid backlash, Aisha Buhari tweets video of daughter waving inside presidential jet- The Cable

Aisha Buhari, the first lady, on Monday tweeted a video of Hanan, one her daughters, waving at a crowd from the presidential jet.

The 55 seconds clip, accompanied with a musical background, showed Hanan capturing the culture of Bauchi people.

Hanan’s use of one of the aircraft in the presidential fleet to a private ceremony in Bauchi had stirred a controversy, with many accusing her family of abusing power.


