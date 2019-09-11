Politics Amid protest, Osinbajo launches livestock project in Adamawa – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The protest in Gongoshi village of Mayo-Belwa council area of Adamawa notwithstanding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday inaugurated the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in the state.

Commending their peaceful conduct, Osinbajo, however, informed …

osinbajo.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZLTfJQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top