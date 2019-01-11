Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday said he would not rule himself out from vying for the office of the Senate President if the opportunity presents itself.
Amosun, who spoke against the backdrop of demands by some of his constituents, stated that he might be …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Rq0JhL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amosun, who spoke against the backdrop of demands by some of his constituents, stated that he might be …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Rq0JhL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]