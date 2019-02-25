Politics Amosun Wins Ogun Central Senatorial Seat – Channels Television – Channels Television

#1
Governor Ibikunle Amosun has won the race for Ogun Central Senatorial Seat.

The Ogun State Governor was declared the winner of Ogun central senatorial District in the early hours of Monday, February 25...



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Vj6kUb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top