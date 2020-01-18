Politics Amotekun: Buhari told to arrest Yoruba leaders immediately – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been called upon to arrest the Yoruba leaders promoting the establishment of the new security outfit, Amotekun in the South West. Making the call in an interview with the Sun at the weekend is the National President General of Miyetti Allah…

Buhari1.jpg

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35YbASk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[105]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top