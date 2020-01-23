The Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), has suggested compulsory psychiatric test for the operatives of Ekiti State Security Network Agency called ‘Amotekun’.
The body said subjecting recruits to such exercise would inject sanity into the conduct and operations of the operatives...
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2SutEQv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The body said subjecting recruits to such exercise would inject sanity into the conduct and operations of the operatives...
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2SutEQv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]