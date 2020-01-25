Amu market in Mushin area of Lagos State is reportedly on fire as confirmed by several Twitter users.
At the time of filing this report, Lagos firefighters are yet to arrive the timber market where many goods and properties were destroyed by the midnight fire.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aFXGb5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
At the time of filing this report, Lagos firefighters are yet to arrive the timber market where many goods and properties were destroyed by the midnight fire.....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3aFXGb5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 32.6 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[52]