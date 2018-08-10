The 6th annual AMVCA, which was held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos began with a red carpet at 4 p.m.
The nominees of this year’s edition were earlier announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on June …
via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2N2L8Sf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The nominees of this year’s edition were earlier announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on June …
via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2N2L8Sf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]