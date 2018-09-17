Entertainment AMVCA Winner Lilian Afegbai Explains Why She Cried Receiving Her Award…. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
When Nollywood movie producer/actress and ex Big Brother Africa housemate, Lilian Afegbai, cried on stage and forgot her speech after receiving her award for Best Indigenous Movie (Igbo), at the recent Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA), many, including her friends, co actors, others, made a mockery of her. …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2MWF4Gt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top