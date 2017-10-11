Submit Post Advertise

Politics An Ndigbo Will Never Rule Nigeria - MASSOB

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Oct 11, 2017 at 8:48 AM.

    The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has stated that the idea of an Igbo presidency is unrealistic in Nigeria

    Speaking with reporters in Aba, MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Sunny Okereafor, urged other Igbos to support the agitation of Biafra. He insisted that the future of Ndigbo lies in Biafra which will be free from marginalization and nepotism.

    He said: “Ndigbo should beware that there is nothing like Igbo presidency in Nigeria. It will never work. They have started promising that an Igbo man will become president in 2019 or 2023, but this is just another game to curry the support of the Igbo man for the next election.

    “Whether in 2019, 2023 or 2027, no Igbo man can become president in Nigeria. Is this not the same promise they made to handover to Dr. Alex Ekwueme in 1987? Did it come to pass? The Nigerian federation is highly structured Ndigbo; there is too much hostility and hatred against the Igbo man in Nigeria.

    “Where is the place of the Igbo man in Nigeria? Ndigbo are third class citizens. Now, Igbo governors are queuing up over who will become Vice President to the North. It is a shame, MASSOB won’t allow this to continue. Any Igbo man dreaming about becoming the president of Nigeria is only deceiving himself. The future of the Igbo man lies in the actualization of Biafra.”

    He alleged that the federal government has recruited former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and other willing Igbo politicians to work against Biafra and warned that such efforts will fail.

    Okereafor accused President Muhammadu Buhari of playing double standard through his support for the independence of Palestine while suppressing the agitation for Biafra in Nigeria and warned that Biafra had gone past the stage where any force could abort it.
     

    Oct 11, 2017 at 8:48 AM
