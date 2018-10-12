Gambo Sallau, a career farmer in Kano, was not expecting to vote for any other presidential aspirant except Rabiu Kwankwaso.
But in the weeks leading up to the Peoples Democratic Party 2018 National Convention in Port Harcourt, the delegate became increasingly enamoured with the message of Atiku …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2A5Icg5
Get More Nigeria Political News
But in the weeks leading up to the Peoples Democratic Party 2018 National Convention in Port Harcourt, the delegate became increasingly enamoured with the message of Atiku …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2A5Icg5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]