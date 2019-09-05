JustForex Trading - Start Now

World ANALYSIS: Women protest against rape and femicide – SAPS arrest marchers, use stun grenades and turn water cannon on crowd – Daily Maverick

The president, ministers, politicians, public representatives as well as the SAPS have seriously misread the seething rage of the women of South Africa.

Protecting Parliament and the political elite attending the World Economic Forum in Cape Town, they turned on mourners and protesters, arresting at least eight and …

