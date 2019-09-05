The president, ministers, politicians, public representatives as well as the SAPS have seriously misread the seething rage of the women of South Africa.
Protecting Parliament and the political elite attending the World Economic Forum in Cape Town, they turned on mourners and protesters, arresting at least eight and …
Read more via Daily Maverick – https://ift.tt/2HO6Zsz
Get more World News
Protecting Parliament and the political elite attending the World Economic Forum in Cape Town, they turned on mourners and protesters, arresting at least eight and …
Read more via Daily Maverick – https://ift.tt/2HO6Zsz
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]