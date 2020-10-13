Business Analysts project N483/$1 parallel market rate by Dec – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Analysts project N483/$1 parallel market rate by Dec - New Telegraph

Even if there is a modest recovery in oil prices, an inflow of $1.5billion in concessionary loans and the dreaded second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic does not materialize, the naira could still weaken to N483 per dollar on the parallel market by the end of the year, analysts…
