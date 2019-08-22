JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Anambra’ll Soon Overtake Lagos As Top Investment Destination, Obiano Boasts – Nairaland

#1
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said only Lagos stood ahead of the state in terms of investment drive and opportunity to net big investors from outside the country to Nigeria.

Obiano, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the sales outlet of a soon-to-be developed estate in …

obiano.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Z7n7QM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top