Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said only Lagos stood ahead of the state in terms of investment drive and opportunity to net big investors from outside the country to Nigeria.
Obiano, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the sales outlet of a soon-to-be developed estate in …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Z7n7QM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Obiano, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the sales outlet of a soon-to-be developed estate in …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Z7n7QM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]