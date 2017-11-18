Submit Post Advertise

Politics Anambra Governorship Election [LIVE UPDATES]

    Election is going peacefully across the local government areas in Anambra state

    Ndi Anambra will choose who will govern the state for the next four years. And they have a big task on their hands.

    Thirty-seven candidates are contesting in the election, including incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

    With the All Progressives Congress trying to get a better hold on the South East, the Peoples Democratic Party testing its preparations ahead of the 2019 general elections and other parties trying to displace the major players, much is at stake.
     

