Politics Anambra Govt disowns Atiku’s endorsement, hits Ohanaeze – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Anambra State Government has washed its hand off the Thursday’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

DAILY POST earlier reported that Atiku was endorsed during Imeobi, a meeting of the highest decision making body of Ohanaeze, the apex …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MsR4B0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top